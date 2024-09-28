Saturday, September 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mirpurkhas BISE issues 1,239 pacca certificates after intervention of Ombudsman Office

NEWS WIRE
September 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   On the directive of the provincial Ombudsman’s Regional Director Sanghar, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpurkhas has issued 1,239 long-awaited Pacca certificates to students. According to a handout issued on Friday, the principal of Higher Secondary School Shahpur Chakar Abdul Hameed Dahri had filed a complaint with Regional Director Fazal Muhammad Shaikh regarding the delay in issuing Pacca certificates to students who passed in 2018-19. In response, the Ombudsman office took immediate action and directed the board officials to issue the certificates without delay.

As a result, certificates for students who passed their HSC-II exams in 2018 and 2019 were issued Pacca Certificates. The Principal Dahri expressed his happiness, stating that the intervention of the Ombudsman resolved a critical issue concerning the students’ futures.

The Principal also announced that a ceremony will be held on September 30, 2024, to distribute the certificates to the students. He also extended a special invitation to the Regional Director to attend the event, which was accepted.

UAF VC advocates revival of Punjabi culture through Waris Shah’s legacy

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1727418094.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024