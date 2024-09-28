Mirpurkhas BISE issues 1,239 pacca certificates after intervention of Ombudsman Office

HYDERABAD - On the directive of the provincial Ombudsman’s Regional Director Sanghar, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpurkhas has issued 1,239 long-awaited Pacca certificates to students. According to a handout issued on Friday, the principal of Higher Secondary School Shahpur Chakar Abdul Hameed Dahri had filed a complaint with Regional Director Fazal Muhammad Shaikh regarding the delay in issuing Pacca certificates to students who passed in 2018-19. In response, the Ombudsman office took immediate action and directed the board officials to issue the certificates without delay.

As a result, certificates for students who passed their HSC-II exams in 2018 and 2019 were issued Pacca Certificates. The Principal Dahri expressed his happiness, stating that the intervention of the Ombudsman resolved a critical issue concerning the students’ futures.

The Principal also announced that a ceremony will be held on September 30, 2024, to distribute the certificates to the students. He also extended a special invitation to the Regional Director to attend the event, which was accepted.