Monal, IMARAT sign landmark agreement for biggest rooftop restaurant at IMARAT Downtown

September 28, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -  Monal, a renowned name in the fine dining industry, and IMARAT, Pakistan’s leading real estate group, have officially signed an agreement to establish Monal’s largest restaurant at the rooftop of the prestigious Mall of IMARAT in IMARAT Downtown. The agreement was signed by Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, and Luqman Ali Afzal, CEO of Monal, in a ceremony held Friday.

Situated on the rooftop of the Mall of IMARAT, this new Monal branch will provide a panoramic dining experience with breathtaking views and world-class cuisine. IMARAT Downtown, poised to be the next major hub of the twin cities, will offer a prime location for the new restaurant. Connected directly to the Islamabad Expressway, IMARAT Downtown offers excellent accessibility, making it a destination of choice for residents and visitors alike. Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT, said: “We are glad to partner with Monal, a name synonymous with excellence in the culinary world. Our vision for IMARAT Downtown is to create a dynamic urban center that brings together the best of lifestyle, dining, and entertainment. With Monal at the helm of our dining experience, we are confident that the Downtown will become a hub of culinary innovation and delight.”

Monal’s CEO, Luqman Ali Afzal said that this partnership marks a new chapter for Monal. The rooftop setting at the Mall of IMARAT is a perfect match for the experience we aim to provide our guests—an ambience of sophistication combined with our signature dishes. We are thrilled to bring this offering to the residents of Islamabad, DHA, Bahria Towns, and the other surrounding communities. We look forward to making Monal’s largest restaurant a key part of the Downtown experience.” With the largest Monal restaurant in the region, this branch will cater to the growing communities around Islamabad Downtown, DHA, Bahria Towns, and other major residential areas. Residents from these neighborhoods will enjoy easy access to one of the finest dining experiences in the city, bringing the flavors Monal is known for to their doorstep.

This exciting venture strengthens IMARAT Downtown’s standing as a focal point of the twin cities’ commercial, residential, and entertainment future. The Monal rooftop restaurant will be a key highlight in the growing ecosystem of this dynamic urban space, blending luxury, comfort, and convenience.

