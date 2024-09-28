NA body concerned over alleged interference in recruitment process in edu institutions

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Friday expressed serious concerns over the alleged interference in the recruitment process in the educational institutions.

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Dr Azim Uddin Zahid Lakhvi at Higher Education Commission Islamabad. The committee members expressed serious concern over the alleged interference in the recruitment and other processes within educational institutions. One member emphasised that this issue should not solely be labelled as “political interference”; rather, any form of interference — whether political or bureaucratic — should be firmly discouraged. “The focus must remain on promoting merit to enhance educational standards and ensure that our children receive quality education,” the committee emphasised.

The committee deferred consideration of two legislative proposals: the “International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences Bill, 2024” and the “South City University Bill, 2024,” to next meeting of the committee. However, the committee recommended with some amendments to be incorporated in the “Nippon Institute of Advanced Sciences (NIAS) Bill, 2024” and the “Pakistan Examination Board Bill, 2024,” highlighting commitment to advancing educational initiatives.

The committee chairman emphasised the need for equal opportunities and facilities in schools across rural and urban areas, advocating for the sustainability of NGO-funded initiatives, character-building in schools aligned with the Civic Bill, and the incorporation of the Chinese language into foreign language curricula. He also called for integration of skill training within formal education and targeted outreach to underserved and rural populations.

The committee emphatically stressed the need to enhance the budgetary allocation to education at least 4% of the GDP to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity. A fixed percentage of income of all degree-awarding Institutions must be earmarked for extracurricular and sports activities.

The chairman of Higher Education Commission elaborated on the organisation’s mission, stakeholders, roles, and notable accomplishments, reporting that the total number of universities in Pakistan has reached 265, with a gender parity of 52% male to 48% female enrolment. In the academic year 2023-24, HEC produced 3,427 Ph.D. graduates and 34,873 research publications.

The briefing also touched on the success of the Prime Minister Laptop Programme, which enabled 73% of students to secure job opportunities, 82% access to personal laptops, and significant improvements in IT skills. However, the HEC highlighted a critical funding shortfall, with the funding requirement for 2024-25 estimated at Rs125.1 billion, while the allocated budget stands at only Rs60.1 billion. This gap is further underscored by a decrease in the recurring grant per student, which has fallen from Rs67,528 in 2018-19 to Rs50,956 in 2023-24. The HEC remains committed to addressing these challenges to ensure the continued growth and development of higher education in Pakistan. Dr Azim-ud-Din Zahid Lakhvi, Anjum Aqeel Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Ms Zeb Jaffar, Ms Farah Naz Akbar, Ms Musarrat Asif Khwaja, Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ms Musarrat Rafique Mahesar, Abdul Aleem Khan, Ms Sabheen Ghoury MNA, Dawar Khan Kundi, Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, Syed Rafiullah, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and other officers concerned attended the meeting.