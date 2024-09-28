NA body defers several constitution (amendment) bills

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Friday approved the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 27), moved by Ms Aliya Kamran, MNA with majority vote. The Article provides a safeguard against discrimination in services.

The body deferred several other bills aimed to amend the Constitution, due to different reasons. The committee met under the chairmanship of Ch Mahmood Bashir Virk at the Parliament House, Islamabad. The committee considered the Bill, the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Government Bill). After detailed deliberations, the committee recommended that the Bill may be passed by the National Assembly. The committee also considered the Bill, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 25) (moved by Dr Nafisa Shah.

After detailed deliberations the committee deferred the same. The committee did not consider the Bill, the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Ordinance NoVI of 2024) (Government Bill) and deferred the same as requested by the Ministry.

The committee considered the Bill, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 51 & 106) (moved by Naveed Aamir Jeeva). After detailed deliberations it deferred the same. The committee did not consider the Bill, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 9-A) (moved by Amjad Ali Khan, MNA) and deferred the same due to non-availability and request of the mover. The committee considered the Bill, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 27) (moved by Ms Aliya Kamran, MNA). After detailed deliberations the Committee recommended with majority that the Bill may be passed by the National Assembly. The Article provides a safeguard against discrimination in services.

Due to paucity of time, the committee did not consider the Bills, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 184), the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 51, 59 and 106), the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 177, 193 and 208), the Contempt of Court (Repeal) Bill, 2024 ) (moved by Noor Alam Khan, MNA); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 198) (moved by Changaze Ahmad Khan, MNA); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 175A & 215) (moved by Asad Qaiser, MNA), the High Courts (Establishment) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 4, of President’s Order No. 8 of 1970) (moved by Sohail Sultan, MNA); and deferred them till next meeting.

Changaze Ahmad Khan, Dr Nafeesa Shah, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms Wajiha Qamar, Gohar Ali Khan, Ali Muhammad Khan, Umair Khan Niazi, Sardar Muhammad Latif Khan Khosa, Syed Hafeezuddin, Hassaan Sabir, Ms Aliya Kamran, Naveed Aamir Jeeva, Noor Ali Alam Khan, Minister for Law and Justice and Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice along with staff attended the meeting.