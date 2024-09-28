No let up in Kurram killings; 5 more dead

PESHAWAR - The territorial skirmishes among rival groups in Kurram continued on seventh consecutive day with a death toll of 46 and 98 injured.

According to the police, clashes among tribes continued in different villages of Kurram district, with use of heavy arms and ammunition.

According to the hospital sources, five more people killed while 12 others injured in fresh clashes.

Meanwhile the Parachinar - Peshawar main road and Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border remained closed for traffic causing shortage of food items, fuel and medicine in the area. Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud said that efforts were being made with the district administration, police, military leadership, tribal leaders and Jirga members for a ceasefire.

Governor deplores apathy of KP govt over violent clashes

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday strongly criticized the provincial government over its apathy to solve the violent territorial dispute among rivals groups in Kurram which had claimed several precious lives in the area so far. In a meeting with Bushra Gohar, the Chairperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Organizing Committee of the National Democratic Movement, here at the Governors House, Kundi expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the area as well as the province. He said that unrest has fostered a sense of insecurity among the people of KP and required immediate attention of the provincial government. The meeting focused on significant provincial issues and the current national situation including the law and order situation, the closure of Torkham border, and the worsening situations in Parachinar. He said that the issue of Torkham border’s closure was posing a barrier to trade and public connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Kundi said that he was in contact with the federal government to expedite a resolution to this matter, aiming to enhance commercial and economic activities between the two nations. The meeting concluded with considerations for organizing an all-parties conference to collaboratively address the province’s pressing issues. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first female paragliding pilot, Benazir Awan, called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. The meeting focused on promoting adventure sports for women in the province and showcasing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s positive image globally. During the discussion, Benazir Awan presented her proposals to create more opportunities for women in adventure sports, particularly paragliding.

She emphasized the exceptional talents of women in the province and advocated for greater participation in adventure sports to highlight their skills on the international stage. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi congratulated Benazir Awan on her achievements, saying that her success is a source of pride not only for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but for all of Pakistan.

He acknowledged her role in proving that women from the province can excel in any field, expressing his support for youth engagement and women empowerment. Kundi reaffirmed his commitment to encouraging talented youth and athletes, saying that the doors of the Governor’s office are always open for those with potential, irrespective of political affiliations.