OGRA tasked to stop illegal LPG, CNG cylinders sales

Our Staff Reporter
September 28, 2024
KARACHI   -  Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting to review actions against illegal LPG and CNG cylinders sales and to ensure safety of the users, citizens.

The meeting decided to initiate a crackdown on sellers of substandard cylinders through coordinated efforts with the Ogra and other concerned departments. Assistant Commissioner General Commissioner Karachi Office Hazim Bangwar, officers of OGRA, Civil Defense and   Convener   LPG Standing Committee FPCCI  Muhammad Ali Hyder,   representative   LPG Distributors Association  Farhan Ilyas, and officials of relevant departments  attended the meeting. Deputy commissioner and senior officials of OGRA  from Islamabad participated via video link.

OGRA officials briefed on LPG distribution system. Deputy Commissioners informed the meeting about actions taken against illegal LPG and CNG cylinders sales in their respective districts.

It was reported that 97 shops were selling illegal LPG cylinder were sealed in the East  District, 25 in Central District, and actions were also  taken in Korangi, Kemari, and West districts.

The Commissioner directed OGRA, Civil Defense, and other departments to effectively curb illegal LPG   and CNG cylinders sales. It was decided that all Deputy Commissioners would carry out coordinated efforts with OGRA, Civil Defense, and police in their respective districts.

