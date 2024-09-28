Pakistan a paradise for tourists: Governor Tessori

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the theme of World Tourism Day “Tourism and Peace” highlights the role of tourism in promoting global peace.

In his message on the World Tourism Day on Friday, he said that the promotion of sustainable tourism brings harmony between world cultures.

Governor said that Pakistan is a paradise for tourists due to its location. He said that tourism is also a means of providing employment, increasing exports and spreading prosperity globally. He further said that the world needs to be brought closer together through tourism.

Commander Coast calls on Sindh Governor

The Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz called on the Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Friday. The Governor thanked the martyrs and soldiers of the Navy for protecting seas and marine resources. Tessori said that the spirit of the officers and men of the Navy is a valuable asset for every person in the nation. He said that the Pakistan Navy was the pride of the country. They also discussed the further improvement of infrastructure in the coastal belt of Sindh, especially the creek area.