Saturday, September 28, 2024
Pakistan destined to achieve rightful position in comity of nations: COAS

Our Staff Reporter
September 28, 2024
General Syed Asim Munir inaugurates Innovista Indus IT Park.  Appreciates China, Saudi Arabia, UAE for playing role in Pakistan’s economic recovery.

ISLAMABAD  -  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), visited the Karachi Corps area of responsibility, where he was briefed on operational preparedness and key training initiatives undertaken by the Army.

During his visit, COAS also inaugurated Innovista Indus IT Park, a hub aimed at empowering Pakistan’s youth by fostering academia-industry collaboration in the field of Information Technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and notable civil community members attended the inauguration ceremony.

Chief Minister Sindh emphasised the importance of IT domain for optimal exploitation of potential of youth and economic growth. COAS highlighted that such projects are aimed at providing the most conducive environment to further promote the growth of IT Industry in the country, which is already accelerating at a respectable pace.

COAS also interacted with the business community of Karachi. COAS appreciated the contributions of business community and entrepreneurs towards the country’s economic growth. Participants expressed confidence and praised SIFC for its role towards achieving the positive economic indicators, which are providing an enabling environment for further economic growth.

COAS commended the efforts of federal and provincial governments towards supporting all initiatives and remarked that naysayers who made failed efforts towards creating despair and despondency in the society have been defeated through the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

COAS appreciated the praiseworthy role performed by brotherly and friendly countries especially China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UAE in the economic recovery of Pakistan by helping us in multiple domains.

COAS highlighted that Pakistan has remarkable potential in various domains and all must have unflinching trust and confidence in the bright future of Pakistan. Given the immense resources and potential, Pakistan is destined to achieve its rightful position in the comity of nations, Insha Allah. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Karachi.

Our Staff Reporter

