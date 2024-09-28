Saturday, September 28, 2024
Pakistan steadfast supporter of China since 1949: Consul General

INP
September 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan has been a steadfast supporter of China since the dawn of the People’s Republic in 1949, becoming one of the first nations to recognise the new China and the pioneering Islamic country to establish diplomatic ties in 1951.  

This historic gesture laid the groundwork for a partnership that has flourished over time, deepening the bond between the two nations, said

Shehzad Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s Consul General in Shanghai in an interview to China Economic Net (CEN).

“Over the past 75 years, China has achieved significant milestones incrementally, steadily, and peacefully. This multidimensional progress and socio-economic transformation have not only established China as a global leader but have also inspired other developing countries to emulate its success,”

On the occasion of 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Khan pointed to the nation’s exceptional leadership and long-term vision as the key drivers of this remarkable transformation.

“As I traverse the streets of Shanghai, a microcosm of China’s meteoric rise, I am struck by the tangible evidence of the country’s economic prowess and social transformation,” remarked the Consul General.

He noted that China’s GDP has made a historic leap from a low starting point to high-speed growth and then to high-quality development, lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty—a testament to its commitment to inclusive development.

The Consul General also highlighted China’s technological advancements, stating that the country has emerged as a leader in artificial intelligence, 5G technology, and renewable energy.

He pointed out that the milestone of China’s railways exceeding 160,000 kilometres has significantly contributed to its technological leapfrogging.

The high-speed rail network alone spans over 46,000 kilometres, consistently ranking among the world’s best.

This technological prowess is supported by a vibrant tech industry that has nurtured giants like Alibaba and Huawei, both of which engage in collaborative efforts with Pakistan.

“China has emerged as a global leader, sharing its progress, prosperity, and perspectives with developing countries through platforms like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), along with global development, security, and civilisation initiatives,” he added.

“The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) exemplifies our strategic partnership, showcasing the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation.”

