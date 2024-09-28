Pakistan, US agree to boost anti- narcotics coop

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Friday met with a delegation of US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) here at the Ministry of Interior. The delegation included US Deputy Ambassador Natalie Baker, Country Director INL Lynn Nelson, Police Advisor Ed Preston, and Police Program Specialist Faisal Gill, according to a statement issued by the interior ministry. The interior minister appreciated INL’s cooperation in enhancing the capacity of Pakistan’s police and paramilitary forces, citing several “notable projects as praiseworthy.” He emphasized for further strengthening this cooperation and making it more sustainable. He underscored the need for prioritizing high-impact projects through a master plan. Naqvi said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was one of the most important investigative agencies of Pakistan. He expressed the desire to make FIA a dynamic organization, akin to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), with INL’s cooperation. He stated that this project would be of pivotal importance in combating organized crimes in Pakistan. He also stressed the need of restructuring the National Police Academy so that it can be made an international standard institution. He underscored that it was also the need of the hour to modernize the Frontier Constabulary (FC), which served as a reserve police force across the country.

Regarding anti-narcotics efforts, Naqvi said all possible measures were being taken. The US delegation extended their condolences over the loss of precious lives in recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan. US Deputy Ambassador Natalie Baker said INL had been working in close cooperation with the Government of Pakistan for more than 42 years. She expressed the desire to make this cooperation stronger and sustainable. She emphasized that Pakistan’s security was integral to US security.