Panel discussion held on community-centric toursim in Hunza

Hunza - On World Tourism Day 2024, a significant panel discussion was held in Hunza, Gilgit-Baltistan, to explore the potential of community-centric tourism as a driver for sustainable economic development and cultural preservation. Experts, government officials, and industry leaders assembled to discuss strategies for empowering local communities through tourism initiatives.

The panel discussion, titled ‘Community-centric tourism: Promoting indigenous culture for sustainable economic empowerment,’ took place at Serena Hotel, Hunza. The event brought together stakeholders to examine how community-centric tourism can preserve cultural heritage and foster sustainable economic growth in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The discussion highlighted the potential of local traditions and crafts as drivers of tourism, aiding in the preservation of indigenous culture while creating economic opportunities for local communities. Lal Bano, one of the panellists and Manager of Karighar, emphasised how community-focused initiatives empower local artisans, particularly women, by providing platforms to showcase their crafts and preserve traditional skills. Her insights underscored the vital role these programmes play in fostering economic independence and cultural preservation.

Zameer Abbas, Secretary of Tourism, Sports & Culture for Gilgit-Baltistan, emphasised the government’s role in supporting sustainable tourism, outlining initiatives that encourage cultural preservation while boosting tourism opportunities. He stressed the importance of public-private partnerships to ensure long-term benefits for local communities.

The event also addressed the challenges of promoting sustainable tourism in mountainous regions. Raja Ali Anwar Khan, General Secretary of the Gilgit-Baltistan Association of Tour Operators, offered insights into responsible tourism practices that protect the environment and benefit local populations economically.

Prof Dr Attaullah Shah, Vice Chancellor of Karakoram International University, provided an academic perspective, emphasising the role of education in promoting sustainable tourism models that balance environmental, cultural, and economic goals. His contributions underscored the necessity of a well-rounded approach to tourism development in the region.

The panel discussion concluded with several key takeaways, including the importance of preserving indigenous culture as a core component of tourism and strategies to empower local communities through tourism-related opportunities. Recommendations were made for stronger collaborations between the government, the private sector, and local communities to support sustainable tourism practices in Gilgit-Baltistan. By focusing on local communities, promoting indigenous culture, and adopting responsible practices, tourism can significantly contribute to the region’s long-term prosperity.