In 1953, James Watson and Francis Crick revolutionised biology with their elucidation of the structure of DNA. Building on Rosalind Franklin’s X-ray diffraction images, they proposed the iconic double helix model. This groundbreaking discovery revealed that DNA consists of two complementary strands spiraling around a central axis, forming a ladder-like structure. The rungs of this ladder are made up of pairs of nucleotide bases—adenine with thymine, and cytosine with guanine—held together by hydrogen bonds. Watson and Crick’s revelation not only unraveled the mystery of heredity but laid the foundation for modern genetics, transforming our understanding of life at its fundamental level.