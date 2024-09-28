Saturday, September 28, 2024
Patients at DHQ Hospital Attock facing acute shortage of water

Our Staff Reporter
September 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK  -   Patients admitted in DHQ Hospital Attock are facing acute shortage of water for drinking and other daily use purposes. DC Attock Rao Atif Raza and Member Health Monitoring Malik Hameed Akbar to take notice. Attendants of patients and others told this journalist that there were no adequate arrangements available for provision of water at DHQ Hospital Attock and patients were facing problems because of this. They said government must make arrangements to overcome this problem. This scribe tried to contact Medical Superintendent and member health monitoring but both were not available for comments. However, another doctor who wished not to be named said that tubewell was available for hospital but because of depletion of underground water level, at times this problem occurs, however, he said that more than Rs10 million have been approved for a new water supply scheme and work on it will be started soon.

Our Staff Reporter

