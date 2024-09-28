Saturday, September 28, 2024
PIA wins National Tourism Award for promoting domestic tourism

PIA wins National Tourism Award for promoting domestic tourism
Web Desk
7:54 PM | September 28, 2024
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has received the prestigious National Tourism Award in recognition of its pivotal role in promoting domestic tourism.

The award was presented to PIA CEO, Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, during a ceremony held in celebration of World Tourism Day.

PIA's contributions were acknowledged for strengthening connections across Pakistan and internationally, playing a key role in highlighting the natural beauty of the country's northern regions. These efforts have significantly contributed to the growth of tourism in the area.

A spokesperson for the airline expressed gratitude for the award, stating that it reflects PIA’s dedication to supporting the nation’s tourism industry. The spokesperson added that PIA remains committed to further advancing domestic tourism as the national carrier.

