PIC introduces Mitral Clip procedure to treat leaky heart valves

Peshawar - The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology-Medical Teaching Institution (PIC-MTI), a leading cardiac healthcare provider in Pakistan, has once again set a milestone in medical innovation by successfully introducing a minimally invasive procedure for the treatment of leaky heart valves.

This marks the first time the Mitral Clip procedure has been performed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, further establishing PIC as a pioneer in advanced cardiac care in the region.

In collaboration with international experts, PIC’s highly skilled team has successfully completed the first-ever Mitral Clip procedure in the province, without the need for open-heart surgery.

This cutting-edge intervention provides an innovative solution for patients with mitral valve regurgitation, a condition in which the heart’s mitral valve does not close properly, causing blood to flow backward into the heart.

Dr Ali Raza, Assistant Professor at PIC, described the significance of this procedure:

“The Mitral Clip is used to repair leaking mitral valves, significantly improving heart function. During this minimally invasive procedure, a clip is attached to the mitral valve, restoring its ability to function properly without requiring open-heart surgery. This procedure has been performed only five times in Pakistan; it is the first of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, marking a major milestone for cardiac care in the region.”

The procedure was led by PIC’s specialised team with the support of Dermot Boyle, a Mitral Clip Therapy expert from Abbott Laboratories in the United Kingdom.

Boyle commended PIC for its groundbreaking work, stating: “I am incredibly impressed with the commitment and expertise of the PIC team in introducing this vital procedure in Pakistan. Mitral Clip therapy represents a less invasive approach to treating mitral valve regurgitation, significantly reducing risks for patients, particularly the elderly or those with complex conditions. PIC is an outstanding institution, and I am confident their team will continue to excel in this advanced field.”

Dr Ali Raza also highlighted the benefits of this minimally invasive procedure for elderly patients who are at a higher risk of complications from traditional open-heart surgery:

“This technique offers a safer, more effective alternative for those who are not suitable candidates for conventional surgery. We are not only proud of this achievement but also committed to sharing our knowledge and training medical teams in other hospitals across Pakistan to expand access to this innovative procedure, improving cardiac care for patients nationwide.”