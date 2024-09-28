PKR gains against USD after IMF approves $7bn loan for Pakistan

Pakistan’s currency saw a modest gain following the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) approval of a $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The Pakistani rupee appreciated by 20 paisas against the US dollar, closing at PKR 277.64 in the interbank market, down from PKR 277.84 earlier. In the open market, the dollar dropped by 55 paisas, closing at PKR 289.15.

This positive shift came in the wake of the IMF Executive Board's decision to approve the 37-month loan program, aimed at stabilizing Pakistan’s economy and boosting foreign exchange reserves. The approval of the loan has helped restore investor confidence, resulting in the rupee's improved performance.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also reported a $24 million increase in its reserves, which now stand at $9.50 billion. The country’s total reserves grew by $47 million, bringing the total to $14.90 billion as of July 15, 2022. Commercial banks' reserves also rose by $23 million, reaching $5.30 billion.

Pakistan received its first tranche from the IMF on September 27, 2024, with the SBP confirming the receipt of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 760 million, equivalent to USD 1.03 billion. This amount will be reflected in the SBP's liquid reserves, which are expected to be updated on October 3, 2024.

The IMF’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility aims to provide economic relief to Pakistan, ensuring financial stability amid external economic pressures. The loan, carrying an interest rate of less than 5%, is expected to bolster Pakistan's economic recovery and strengthen its foreign exchange reserves.