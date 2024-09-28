PM’s UN Speech

Speaking at one of the most important United Nations General Assembly sessions in decades, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had an important role to play. He had to fulfill the responsibility of representing Pakistan – a nuclear-armed regional power with a population of 240 million caught in one of the most geopolitically volatile regions of the world – while also understating Pakistan’s place in the world’s history, and understanding the moment he was standing in.

The Prime Minister did exactly that, starting with an impassioned appeal to the world’s humanity to end the genocide of the Palestinian people and punish Israel for its crime. In clear words, he said: “It is not enough to condemn … we must act now and demand an immediate end to this bloodshed. We must remember that the blood and sacrifice of innocent Palestinians will never go to waste, “echoing the sentiments felt by the vast majority of Pakistani citizens – deep sympathy for the people of Palestine, and deep anger for those that allowed it to happen. Speaking right before Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister also condemned the fact that “in the span of a few days, Israel’s unrelenting bombing of Lebanon has killed over 500 people” dragging the world further into chaos and conflict. As the Israeli Prime Minister took the dais, Shahbaz Sharif joined other delegations and walked out of the proceedings, including Lebanon, Iran, and the Palestinians: a principled stand that is required of each moral nation.

Of course, the century-long war against the Palestinian people and the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the West Bank are not the only subjects the Prime Minister talked about – Kashmir, Islamophobia, and globalization, all featured in Shabaz Sharif’s Speech. Undoubtedly, the contents of his address will be pored over in days and weeks to come.

However, his most important message was advocating for the people of Palestine. As the world hurtled towards unending conflict and suffering, this was the only cause a leader of Pakistan should have talked about.