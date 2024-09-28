Saturday, September 28, 2024
PM Shehbaz meets Joe Biden at US president’s reception

4:45 PM | September 28, 2024
Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif attended a reception hosted by United States President Joe Biden in the honor of the heads of government participating in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

President Biden and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met during the reception.

Both the leaders expressed good wishes for each other. The heads of state of other countries also attended the dinner.

 Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz said that Indian troops unleashed a reign of terror in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address to the 79th UNGA, PM Shehbaz condemned the Indian government's actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), reaffirming Pakistan's support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. He criticized India's unilateral actions since August 5, 2019, and called for a resolution based on UN Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

