Poor NTDC transmission network major bottleneck in provision of affordable, reliable power supply

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has noted that the major bottleneck in provision of affordable and reliable electricity supply to consumers is the poor transmission network of National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited, saying that the economical and indigenous fuel source generation is concentrated in the south of the country but the transmission and transformation capacity is not adequate to transfer the cheaper generation to the load centre in north.

While approving three years investment plan of Rs353.322 billion for NTDC, NEPRA has noted that due to system constraints, the curtailment of economic power plants is being done by system operator and expensive RFO based power plants are being operated in load centers to ensure system stability and reliability which results in higher generation cost. The major bottleneck in provision of affordable and reliable electricity supply is the transmission network of NTDC, said NEPRA decision in the matter of revised Transmission Investment Plan and losses assessment of National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) for Tariff Control Period from FY2022-23 to FY2024-25.

Further, the Authority is also aware of the fact the economical, base load and indigenous fuel source generation which include nuclear, Thar coal and renewables is concentrated in the south of the country but the transmission and transformation capacity is not adequate to transfer the cheaper generation to the toad center.

The Authority also noted that the owners of wind power plants raised serious concerns about the curtailment from wind power projects in the south due to constraints and a fragile/deteriorated transmission network. Though the completion of the 500 kV KKI and 220 kV Dhabeji will reduce the curtailment issues, but in order to ensure maximum power evacuation from WPPs the 220 kV GIS Gharo is imperative.

The Authority is cognizant of the fragile transmission network and system constraints of NTDC and directed NTDC to expedite its efforts in the matter of constraints removal projects and ensure timely completion of all these schemes. Further, Authority feels that there is dire need to address the constraints and system maintenance, design and administrative issues especially in south to avoid curtailments. Moreover, completion of 220 kV Mirpur Khas grid station, provision of ring system in the south of country by providing 2nd source of supply to TM Khan and Hala Road grid station, completion of 220 IA’ T/line from Dharki to Chistian and review for the tower/insulator designs in south to sustain climate and weather stresses are very critical for stable and reliable grid. The Authority approved 33 constraint removal projects with the directions to ensure completion of the same as per timelines committed by the petitioner in its TIP. The Authority has noted that eight NTDC’s grid stations are also overloaded and experiencing constraints and directed to ensure proper constraints removal schemes for these grid stations as well.