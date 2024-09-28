Saturday, September 28, 2024
President visits family of martyred DC Zakir Baloch

President visits family of martyred DC Zakir Baloch
September 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi, National

KARACHI   -  President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday paid a visit to the family of Shaheed Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch and expressed his profound condolences to the grieved family. Zakir Baloch was martyred in an attack in Mastung, Balochistan. During the visit, the president expressed his profound condolences and prayed for elevation of ranks of martyred DC Zakir Baloch. President Zardari said Zakir Baloch was martyred while fulfilling his responsibilities. He said that entire nation salutes the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families for the nation. He also appreciated the spirit of patriotism of the martyr and prayed for the heirs to bear this irreparable loss.

