PTI, JUI-F legal body meets for joint draft on proposed amendments

ISLAMABAD - A legal committee comprising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Friday held its maiden meeting to make a joint draft of the opposition over the proposed constitutional amendments. PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and JUI-F senior leader Senator Kamran Murtaza – both senior lawyers – met at the Parliament Lodges for a discussion about all the constitutional amendments proposed by the government as part of its efforts to table a controversial “Constitutional Package” in the parliament. The meeting also finalized some suggestions to form a joint strategy in the parliament over the proposed package, said PTI Deputy Information Secretary Akhunzada Hussain Ahmed in a statement. A day earlier, the PTI leadership in a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had agreed to form a committee to prepare a joint draft of opposition on the proposed constitutional amendments. Earlier this week, media reports suggested that Maulana in a meeting with senior TV anchors had backed the government’s proposal for establishment of a constitutional court and other amendments related to the superior judiciary. Following their Thursday’s meeting with Maulana Fazl, PTI leader Salman Akram and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza told a presser that JUI-F chief never supports the proposal of a constitutional court.

Separately, senior PTI leader and Leader of Opposition in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz addressing a press conference here along with party spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram said at present the country was being played with politically and constitutionally. He went on to say that all the cases against PTI chief Imran Khan fizzled out one by one except the cases of Toshakhana and Al-Qadir University. The PTI leader explained that currently the case of Toshakhana was with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), claiming both these cases were baseless. Senator Faraz said the trial in cases of Bushra Bibi, the wife of ex-premier, was being deliberately prolonged as a punishment only to upset Khan. Speaking on the occasion, PTI Information Secretary Akram said that a planning was underway to send the case of Khan to a military court for a trial following the passage of the controversial constitutional package from the parliament.

“A government which won only 16 seats cannot amend the constitution,” he said, adding that PTI would resist if efforts were made to get constitutional amendments passed.