PTI seeks approval for Karachi rally following Supreme Court ruling

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has not yet received approval from city authorities to hold a protest rally in Karachi scheduled for this Sunday. The Commissioner of Karachi is currently seeking recommendations from the deputy commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of the East and South districts.

A decision regarding the PTI's request to conduct the rally will be made following feedback from these officials. The PTI-Karachi chapter plans to march from the Karachi Press Club to Mazar-e-Quaid, advocating for the implementation of the Supreme Court's ruling on reserved seats.

PTI submitted an application to the Commissioner seeking permission for the protest. During a press conference on Wednesday, PTI’s city president, Raja Azhar, emphasized that the Supreme Court's decision clearly affirmed that the reserved seats rightfully belong to the PTI.