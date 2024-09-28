Punjab CM forms committee to develop tourism authority

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has called for proposals to establish and design the 'Punjab Tourism Authority' as part of efforts to promote tourism across the province.

As per details, a 25-member committee, led by senior ministers and officials, has been formed to draft policy measures, with Senator Pervez Rasheed as a special member and Marriyum Aurangzeb as the committee's convener.

The committee is tasked with submitting recommendations within 15 days, focusing on enhancing 8-10 key tourist sites with religious, cultural, historical, and business significance.

The initiative also aims to restructure the tourism framework, upgrade the archaeology and transport sectors, and launch a tourism app and portal to attract foreign and religious tourism.