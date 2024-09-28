Saturday, September 28, 2024
‘Punjab committed to create welcoming environment for visitors’

APP
September 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -    Farid Ahmad Tarar marked World Tourism Day by urging tourists to embrace tolerance, underscoring the government’s dedication to transforming Pakistan into a premier tourist destination. This vision aligns with the global “Tourism and Peace” theme, highlighting tourism’s potential to foster international understanding and cooperation, he highlighted in an interview with a private news channel. The Secretary of Punjab is encouraging neighboring countries to explore the state’s rich cultural heritage, emphasizing the importance of tolerance and cultural exchange. 

The Secretary highlighted the need to preserve the state’s cultural heritage, which is a unique blend of various civilizations, and to share it with the world.

Secretary Tarar emphasized, tourism has the power to bridge cultural divides, and Punjab is committed to creating a welcoming environment for visitors from around the world.

The Punjab government is taking concrete steps to promote eco-tourism under the vision of the Chief Minister, he mentioned, adding, this includes promoting half-timber houses and minimizing unplanned constructions to preserve the natural beauty of the region. 

The government’s eco-tourism policy aims to provide a framework for sustainable tourism growth, balancing environmental, social, and economic considerations, he added.

APP

