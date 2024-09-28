Rethinking Water Policy 2023

The Sindh Water Policy, approved by the Sindh cabinet in 2023, is a commendable effort that addresses many key issues, but it falls short in responding to Sindh’s most urgent water management needs, particularly regarding climate change, population growth, and industrialisation. Several critical gaps remain, especially in regions facing water scarcity, poor water quality, and limited access, such as Umerkot, Tharparkar, and Achro Thar in Sanghar. These areas, which exist in desert environments, suffer from unreliable water access, groundwater over-extraction, and contamination issues.

Significant and practical solutions, such as the installation of proper pipelines in desert regions, are missing from the policy and would require substantial investment. The policy should outline a ten-year plan to ensure neglected areas are included, as these regions are taxpayers and water is their basic right. In districts like Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Achro Thar, where water is purchased like a household item, the policy must address the pressing issues of water scarcity, high TDS levels, and other unfit water parameters.

Additionally, the policy should incorporate local wisdom and practices related to water conservation and management, particularly in desert areas. Communities in these regions have long relied on traditional methods such as rainwater harvesting in *kunds* and *tobas*, constructing check dams to capture floodwater, and carefully managing limited groundwater resources. These time-tested methods have enabled desert dwellers to survive in harsh climates with minimal water. By failing to recognise these practices, the policy risks implementing solutions that are unsuitable for the unique environmental and social contexts of these arid areas. Groundwater is a critical resource in desert, barrage, and coastal regions, yet the policy does not adequately address the overuse of this resource. The establishment of a licensing committee for groundwater extraction is a positive step, but the policy lacks a clear application and enforcement mechanism, particularly in desert areas where groundwater levels are rapidly declining and water quality is deteriorating. Furthermore, there is no defined framework for the conjunctive use of surface and groundwater, which is essential in regions with scarce rainfall.

Local communities, especially women and other key stakeholders from each district, must be involved to develop a clear framework for water management. These communities possess traditional knowledge of water conservation and should play a central role in water access and prioritisation, particularly in developing water-saving techniques and managing scarce resources. A strong example of this is India’s Pani Foundation Water Cup initiative in Maharashtra, where community-driven watershed management has been transformative. The initiative trains villagers in water conservation techniques, restoring groundwater levels and reducing water scarcity in drought-prone areas. Villages compete to create the best water conservation systems, with winners receiving financial rewards and recognition, motivating them to transform barren landscapes into water-secure areas, especially with the involvement of women.

Similarly, Nepal’s Community-Based Water Management (CBWM) model has empowered local communities to manage water resources through participatory planning and maintenance. This approach has improved access to clean water and enhanced sustainability by integrating traditional knowledge with modern practices, proving effective across diverse terrains.

The Sindh Water Policy should be seen as a living document. The Government of Sindh (GoS), alongside key departments such as the Sindh Irrigation Drainage Authority, the Public Health and Engineering Department, academia, NGOs, INGOs involved in water research, and local water experts, should consider creating district-level strategies tailored to the unique needs of each district. The policy should address water safety, access, management, and quality, along with irrigation concerns. Greater attention must be given to improving groundwater management, incorporating local knowledge, and better managing water resources for effective on-the-ground implementation. Arid and semi-arid areas, as well as deep desert regions facing severe water scarcity, also need innovative solutions and can benefit from this approach.

For instance, having clear implementation plans and strategies for surface water, groundwater, and piped water, supported by modern technologies for real-time monitoring, will help ensure proper water distribution. The policy is weak in its irrigation water distribution planning; many agricultural lands remain dry because water does not reach all areas. Ensuring equitable water distribution could bolster Sindh’s economy, benefiting women, small farmers, poor farmers, and landlords alike. The tail-end areas, where irrigation water is a critical concern, are not adequately addressed in this policy.

The policy should also include district-specific plans that provide detailed information on water quality, access, and availability. Focusing on the specific needs of each district will help address the challenges they face and lead to more practical and effective solutions. By addressing these gaps, the water policy can become more comprehensive and inclusive, leading to improved water management and a better quality of life for communities. The GoS must reconsider the overlooked areas, as other countries have developed their strategies based on fairness, while this policy leans more towards equality. Proper identification, prioritisation, and understanding of the real needs are essential for an effective policy.

Shewa Ram Suthar

The writer is based in Umerkot. He has more than 14 years of experience in the development sector. He can be reached at shewaram@live.com.