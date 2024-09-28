Saturday, September 28, 2024
Sarim Burney moves SHC for speedy trial

Our Staff Reporter
September 28, 2024
KARACHI   -  Sarim Burney, accused of document forgery and human trafficking, Friday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) for a speedy trial of case registered against him.

Sarim Burney is an entrepreneur, founder and chairman of a non-profitable organization ‘Sarim Burney Welfare-Trust.’ The accused has expressed  dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in his case. According to Burney’s lawyer, his client has been imprisoned since June 5, and an interim charge sheet was submitted on June 24. However, the trial has not yet commenced. The lawyer also emphasized that the girls, who were allegedly trafficked abroad, are still present in Pakistan.

Burney’s legal team has urged the court to expedite the trial and issue directives for a speedy hearing. Following the initial hearing, the SHC has issued notices to the FIA and the prosecution, directing them to submit their responses within three weeks. Sarim Burney was arrested on June 6th at Karachi Airport on the request of the United States (US) Consulate.

In the first FIR, the investigation agency booked the rights activist for ‘trafficking’ a newborn baby – identified as Haya – to the US. Haya, who according to FIA was the last girl trafficked to US, was allegedly bought from her parents for Rs1 million.

