SC dismisses review appeal about votes re-counting in NA-97

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a review appeal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate regarding re-counting of votes in NA-97 Tandlianwala.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Aghan heard the case filed by PML-N candidate Gohar Ali Baloch. During hearing, the court asked the petitioner’s lawyer to withdraw the petition or otherwise it would dismiss the case. The lawyer prayed the court to decide the case on merit. Justice Amin ud Din Khan observed that the court had clearly declared that no application was given to the returning officer concerned for re-counting of votes in the said constituency.

Justice Afghan said that the RO had told the Election Commission in writing that no application for re-counting had been filed.

He said that the court dismissed the case on August 21, and the very next day the petitioner approached the RO. After that the RO provided the copy of verified application, which gave an impression that he (RO) had denied his previous statement for receiving some favour.

It would be appropriate if Gohar Ali approached the election tribunal, he added. The court, subsequently, dismissed the review petition.