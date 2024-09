Several flights called off at Karachi Airport

KARACHI - A few flights departing from Karachi Airport have been called off due to technical and operational reasons. According to schedule, Air Blue flight PA-807 from Karachi to Multan has been cancelled while Serene Air flight ER-524,522 from Karachi to Lahore has also been retracted. Moreover, Serene Air flight ER-504 from Karachi to Islamabad has been cancelled while PIA flight PK-310 from Karachi to Quetta has also been drew back. Further, PIA flight PK-306, 302 from Karachi to Lahore was cancelled while PIA flight PK-368 from Karachi to Islamabad was also called off PIA flight PK-536 from Karachi to Sukkur also suspended.