Sindh CM, IFC RD agree to boost IT industry in designing, packaging and assembling

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, during his meeting with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Regional Director for Pakistan and the Middle East Khawaja Aftab Ahmed decided to collaborate for the promotion and establishment of the IT industry and to the water sector project of the city being launched on PPP mode.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) Regional Director for Pakistan and the Middle East Khawaja Aftab Ahmed, IFC Manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan Zeeshan Sheikh attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary IT Noor Samo and Secretary Transport Asad Zamin.

The CM said that his government was working to establish the IT industry in the province for which measures were being taken to establish IT Parks. He added that to provide employment opportunities to the province youth, he has started IT courses in three universities: NED Karachi, Mehran University Jamshoro and IBA Sukkur where 10,000 youth have been offered certification courses.

IFC RD Mr Khawaja said that Pakistan, particularly Sindh has vast scope to establish and strengthen the IT Industry to provide jobs and earn foreign exchange. He said that the private sector could also be engaged and supported in this sector.

It was agreed to establish designing, packaging, and assembling in the IT Sector and these objectives would be achieved once the NED University IT Park is established.

Water Sector: The IFC is working with the Sindh government to structure a public-private partnership project that will provide clean drinking water to nearly 1 million people in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the P&D department to finalise the construction work of Malir Expressway, the first phase so that he could open it for traffic at the end of next month.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting here at the CM House on Friday. The meeting was attended by Minister P&D Nasir Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, PPP Unit CEO Asad Zamin.

Karachi Metropolitan, being the mega/biggest city of Pakistan has the potential to accommodate and attract people from all over the country by providing jobs, business opportunities and housing facilities, the CM said and went on saying resultantly the population of the city has increased tremendously.

Murad Shah said that due to the phenomenal population growth, and increase in vehicular traffic, congestion and traffic jams issues arise on major roads of the city, hence road users are facing inconveniences/hazards like wastage of time and fuel, environmental pollution (Noise and smoke) and accidents.

The CM said that Karachi has two seaports, from where heavy vehicular traffic generates for the supply of oil, and other imported goods to upcountry, thereby adding an extra volume of heavy traffic on city roads up to the superhighway (Motorway M9) and National Highway N-5.

Considering the situation in view, the Government of Sindh has decided to provide the shortest alternate route to connect the Motorway/Super Highway with the city centre, and after a thorough study, it is decided that the best option is the Construction of a 6-lane Dualized Expressway along the left bank of Malir River, starting from KPT Interchange near Qayoomabad and ending at Motorway (M9) at 50km, at Kathore.

Malir Expressway starts from Jam Sadiq Bridge and ends at Kathore. It has 100 meters right of way and six lanes with three bridges and one underpass. The CM was told that the first segment of the Malir expressway, starting from Jam Sadiq Bridge to Quaidabad, 15 km, has achieved 85 per cent of the total work. For Segment Two, from Quaidabad to Kathore (38 km), 35 per cent work has been completed.

The chief minister directed the Minister P&D Nasir Shah to personally visit the ongoing construction Malir Expressway and get the work on the Quaidabad Bridge, Shah Faisal Interchange, and EBM Interchange works completed so that it (the Malir Expressway) first segment could be opened for traffic by the end of next month. The CM was told that slope protection and the apron of the Expressway along the Malir River have been developed properly.