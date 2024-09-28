Sindh Govt paying special attention to development, construction works of hospitals

HYDERABAD - Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad, Medical Superintendent Dr Kashif Ali Memon Friday said the Government of Sindh was paying special attention to the development and construction works of hospitals.

He said that all resources are being utilized to complete the ongoing development works and repair projects in the hospital as soon as possible.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the officers of the Works and Services Health Department. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were also directed to work day and night to further improve the efficiency of the hospital and the treatment of patients.

MS Dr. Kashif Ali Memon directed the officers to construct, renovate and repair new buildings in the hospital. The obstacles that were being faced in the work should be removed immediately so that the patients and their caregivers do not face any difficulty. He said he would personally supervise these works.

On the occasion, Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi said that the present reputation of the hospital is the result of the tireless work of the staff here but some elements keep trying to obstruct the development work.

He added that the construction of Burns ICU in Hyderabad will be completed soon. From which not only Hyderabad but also patients from remote areas of Sindh will be able to get benefit and the patients coming to the hospital and their dependents will not have to face any kind of problem.

Instructing the nurses, paramedical staff, he said that we have to work day and night for the improvement of the hospital and further improvement in the treatment of patients. The good reputation of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro is the result of the day and night hard work of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, treating poor patients through modern machines and treatment.