Six killed, eight injured in North Waziristan helicopter crash

Web Desk
3:58 PM | September 28, 2024
At least six people were killed after a chartered helicopter carrying 14 passengers crashed in the North Waziristan district of the KP province on Saturday.

Eight people have also been injured in chopper crash, according to the sources.

The MI8 helicopter was chartered by Mari Petroleum, an oil exploration and production company in Pakistan, and it crashed near Shewa oil field due to a technical fault, said the sources.

 The helicopter developed a technical fault soon after it took off. As it tried to make an emergency landing its tail rotter hit the ground, the petroleum company said in a statement.

“Although the helicopter managed to land, it unfortunately lost control afterward. Evacuation operations are currently underway, with support from all relevant departments, including the Pakistan Army. The injured are being transported to the nearest hospital,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The injured were moved to nearby hospital while relief operation was underway, the spokesperson added.

Web Desk

