Saturday, September 28, 2024
SPSC recommends 80 candidates to be appointed as Lecturer, Physics

Staff Reporter
September 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced final result of the examination for the post of Lecturer,Physics (BPS-17) in College Education department and declared 80 eligible candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts. According to result announced by SPSC on Friday as many as 49 male and 30 female 2 minority  and 1 on disable quota candidates, were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant posts of Lecturer Physics in College Education department, Sindh.  The detailed result was also uploaded at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

Staff Reporter

