Sri Lanka’s batting masterclass leaves New Zealand reeling at 22/2

GALLE - Sri Lanka’s batting line-up put on a show of dominance on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand, as centuries from Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, and rising talent Kamindu Mendis powered the hosts to a commanding total of 602/5 declared.

Resuming their first innings at 306/3, Sri Lanka’s middle-order continued to pile on the runs. Angelo Mathews, who started the day unbeaten on 78, fell just 12 runs short of a century, dismissed for 88 by Glenn Phillips, who had him caught at square leg by William O’Rourke. Kamindu Mendis, meanwhile, marched on from his overnight 51, playing a brilliant and composed innings.

Mathews’ dismissal brought Dhananjaya de Silva to the crease, who contributed a solid 40 in a 74-run partnership with Kamindu for the fifth wicket before also falling to Phillips. This marked Phillips’ third wicket of the innings, having earlier removed Chandimal on the first day for a fine 116.

But it was the unbeaten 200-run stand between Kamindu and Kusal Mendis that truly put in a dominant position. Kamindu was just 18 runs away from his maiden double century when captain Dhananjaya de Silva decided to declare minutes before the close of play. Kamindu’s 182-run effort also saw him breach the 1,000 Test runs milestone in just 13 innings, equaling the legendary Sir Don Bradman’s record. Kusal Mendis, who reached his 10th Test century, provided steady support with an unbeaten 106.

In response, New Zealand found themselves in immediate trouble. Both openers, Tom Latham (2) and Devon Conway (9), were dismissed inside nine overs, leaving the visitors reeling at 12/2. Skipper Kane Williamson (6*) and nightwatchman Ajaz Patel (0*) managed to survive the remaining overs, guiding New Zealand to stumps at 22/2, still trailing by 580 runs. Jayasuriya took one of the two wickets to fall, while Sri Lanka’s bowlers will look to press home their advantage on Day 3.

With leading the two-match series 1-0 following their 63-run victory in the opening Test, the hosts are in prime position to secure their first series win over New Zealand since 2009.

Scores in Brief

STUMPS DAY 2: NEW ZEALAND 22-2 (Williamson 6*, Ajaz 0*, Jayasuriya 1-3) trail 602-5d (Kamindu 182*, Chandimal 116, Kusal 106*, Mathews 88, Phillips 3-141) by 580 runs.