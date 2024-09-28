State Bank of Pakistan receives first tranche of over $1.26 billion from IMF

Following the approval of a 37-month Extended Fund Facility worth $7 billion for Pakistan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board, the State Bank of Pakistan has successfully received the first tranche of over $1.26 billion.

This funding marks a significant step towards stabilizing Pakistan's economy, which has been facing numerous challenges. The release of these funds is expected to bolster the country’s foreign exchange reserves and help address immediate fiscal pressures.

The IMF's Extended Fund Facility aims to provide Pakistan with the necessary support to implement structural reforms and achieve sustainable economic growth. With this first disbursement, the government is expected to utilize the funds to enhance economic stability and restore investor confidence in the country’s financial outlook.