Saturday, September 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

State Bank of Pakistan receives first tranche of over $1.26 billion from IMF

State Bank of Pakistan receives first tranche of over $1.26 billion from IMF
Web Desk
2:36 PM | September 28, 2024
Business

Following the approval of a 37-month Extended Fund Facility worth $7 billion for Pakistan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board, the State Bank of Pakistan has successfully received the first tranche of over $1.26 billion.

This funding marks a significant step towards stabilizing Pakistan's economy, which has been facing numerous challenges. The release of these funds is expected to bolster the country’s foreign exchange reserves and help address immediate fiscal pressures.

The IMF's Extended Fund Facility aims to provide Pakistan with the necessary support to implement structural reforms and achieve sustainable economic growth. With this first disbursement, the government is expected to utilize the funds to enhance economic stability and restore investor confidence in the country’s financial outlook.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1727513976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024