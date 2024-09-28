The tradition of posthumous recognition

Nawabzada ran in the 1988 presidential election following the death of Ziaul Haq.

ISLAMABAD - Hardly any modern day politician in Pakistan has received the credit he/she deserved in his/her life – although figures like Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto were celebrated after death. Popular politicians’ posthumous recognition came after years of incarcerations and political victimisation. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was apparently the only undisputed leader who enjoyed unanimous respect during his life. There have however, been controversies surrounding his last days of life.

Even his sister Fatmia Jinnah was not spared – but later she was called Mother of the Nation. Bhutto is now remembered as Quaid-e-Awam (people’s leader) and Benazir Bhutto is referred to as Shaheed-e-Jamhooriyat (martyr of democracy).

This week, President Asif Ali Zardari recommended the conferment of Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Posthumous) upon late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan in recognition of his unwavering dedication to democracy, unity and justice. The award announced by President Zardari is belated but still worthy. At least the late democrat got something from the nation for whose rights he worked tirelessly for decades. A well deserved award albeit could have been his election as the President in 1988 which was denied by President Zardari’s Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Nawabzada ran in the 1988 presidential election following the death of Ziaul Haq. He was defeated by PPP-backed Ghulam Ishaq Khan, who received 348 votes compared to Nawabzada’s 91. His candidacy was symbolic of his decades-long struggle for democracy. He chose to remain in opposition in then PPP chief Benazir Bhutto’s government, though he later reconciled with her during her second term and was appointed Chair of the Kashmir Committee, where he worked to internationalize the Kashmir issue. Nawabzada was an enduring symbol of democratic resistance and a constant advocate for the rule of law. Born in 1918 into a feudal family in Khangarh, Punjab, he was educated at the prestigious Aitchison College in Lahore. His political career began in 1933 when he joined the anti-colonial and religiously inclined Majlis-e-Ahrar party, which positioned him early on as an opponent of British colonial rule.

After the creation of Pakistan in 1947, Nawabzada initially aligned himself with the All-India Muslim League, winning seats in both provincial and national elections. His consistent advocacy for democracy and constitutional rule made him a central figure in Pakistan’s political landscape, especially during times of military dictatorship. He first rose to prominence during the regime of General Ayub Khan (1958-1969), where his opposition to military rule was marked by his uncanny ability to unite diverse and often opposing political parties. A pivotal moment in his career came in the 1964 presidential election, when Nawabzada became a staunch supporter of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, who ran against General Ayub Khan in one of Pakistan’s earliest and most contentious elections.

Despite Jinnah’s loss in what many believed to be a rigged election, Nawabzada’s support for her underscored his commitment to democratic values and his fierce opposition to military dictatorship. His efforts helped galvanize the opposition and sowed the seeds for future pro-democracy movements. In the 1970s, Nawabzada once again played a crucial role in Pakistan’s political arena. He was instrumental in forming the Pakistan National Alliance (PNA) in 1977, an alliance of political parties that opposed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s government, which was Pakistan’s first democratically elected administration. Although initially driven by political differences with Bhutto, the PNA’s protests led to widespread civil unrest, eventually culminating in the imposition of martial law by Zia-ul-Haq.

Nawabzada initially joined Zia’s regime, but quickly realized the authoritarian nature of the government and distanced himself, reaffirming his commitment to democracy.

Nawabzada’s most significant contribution during this period was the creation of the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD) in the early 1980s. The MRD became one of the largest grassroots pro-democracy movements in Pakistan’s history, directly challenging General Zia’s dictatorship.

The movement launched a nationwide civil disobedience campaign in 1983, which was brutally suppressed by the regime, resulting in thousands of deaths, arrests, and imprisonments.

Nawabzada himself was placed under house arrest for nearly five years, solidifying his reputation as a tireless crusader for democratic governance.