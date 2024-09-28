Two die in road mishaps

FAISALABAD - Two persons were killed in separate road accidents while a woman was found dead in canal near here during the last 24 hours. A police report said on Friday that a speeding bus hit to death a motorcyclist who was later identified as Muhammad Abbas, resident of Chak No 63-RB in Balochni police limits. The police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy. In another incident, a loader truck hit two motorcycle riders near Bismillah Textile Mills, Khurrianwala. Consequently, one Amjad (24) resident of Sheikhupura died on way to hospital while another Ramzan (23) of Chak No 393-JB Tandlianwala was shifted to Rural Health center. Meanwhile, a body of a woman, age around 26 was recovered from canal near Panj Pullah, in Jaranwala Sadr police limits. The police have taken the body into their custody.