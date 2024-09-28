Two shot dead over old enmity

KANDHKOT - Two people were killed in firing of armed men over old enmity here on Friday and escaped the scene, police said. According to details, the incident took place in Khair Shah area of Kandhkot where culprits sprayed bullets at members of rival group.

Two people were killed in the firing and attackers fled the scene after committing dual murder. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started investigations.

Two robbers held after encounter in Karachi

Two robbers including an injured were arrested with arms, other looted valuables after exchange of fire, police said on Friday. According to details, the encounter took place after the fleeing bandits came across police. Two robbers including an injured were arrested after fire exchange. The nabbed robbers were identified as Ali Sufiyan and Ashraf.

The police recovered two pistols, bullets, two cell phones, cash and a motorcycle from possession of the detainees. A case was registered into the incident and investigations were underway.

One held over sexual assault on woman at govt hospital in Karachi

Police have arrested one nominated accused over charges of a sexual assault on a woman inside a government hospital in Orangi Town, said a senior police officer. SSP-West Tariq Illahi Mastoi told media that the police had arrested the man for his involvement in a case (FIR 543/2024) registered under Section 354/34 of PPC at Orangi police station.

According to the contents of the FIR, the complainant woman said she got her infant daughter admitted to the children’s ward in Sindh Government Qatar Hospital on Sept 22.

The woman said that when the fever of her daughter increased, the hospital staff asked her to bring an injection from a medical store. As she came out of the ward at around 2:30am, a young man grabbed her hand and took to a room where two more men were present, she said. She said the suspects attempted to sexually assault her, but a watchman and other hospital staff rescued her. She nominated the held suspect and two unknown suspects in the FIR.