UAF VC advocates revival of Punjabi culture through Waris Shah’s legacy

Faisalabad - The Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, emphasized the importance of spreading the teachings of Sufi saints like Waris Shah to revive the declining Punjabi language and culture. He made these remarks while inaugurating the Waris Shah Chair, established by the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at UAF. Highlighting the profound impact of Waris Shah’s work, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan described the 18th-century poet as a legend of Punjabi literature, whose vivid portrayal of life in Punjab continues to resonate. He lamented the lack of recognition given to Punjabi culture in the country and expressed hope that the newly established Waris Shah Academic Chair and the Faculty of Arts and Humanities would lead to significant cultural revitalization. Dean of the Faculty, Dr. Shazia Ramzan, praised Heer Waris Shah as a treasure trove of Punjabi idioms and a cornerstone of classical Punjabi literature. Other speakers, including Dr. Jameel Ahmed, Dr. Riaz Virk, and Dr. Asim Aqeel, echoed these sentiments, underscoring the need to preserve and promote Punjabi literature, culture, and Sufi wisdom for future generations. The event concluded with a call to learn from the pearls of wisdom shared by Sufi saints to foster a peaceful and progressive society.