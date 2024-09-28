Saturday, September 28, 2024
US CG visits KPBOIT, briefed on trade potential in KP

September 28, 2024
Peshawar   -  US Consul General Shante Moore visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) on Friday, where he met with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Abdul Karim Tordher and the KPBOIT team.

Representatives from the All Pakistan Beekeepers, Exporters and Honey Traders’ Association, Industrialists Association Hattar SEZ, and Shaheed Benazir Women University Peshawar were also present.

Director Business Facilitation Iqbal Sarwar briefed the US consul general on the investment and trade potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing the opportunity for enhancing bilateral trade cooperation between Pakistan and the US. He proposed a mechanism for exchanging business delegations and invited US participation in the Islamabad International Expo and Investment Conference 2024. Sarwar highlighted the region’s investment potential in public-private partnership infrastructure projects and the importance of regional connectivity, scholarships, and people-to-people exchange programs for KP students.

Consul General Moore commended KPBOIT’s efforts and pledged support for strengthening cooperation in various sectors. He emphasized the significance of regional connectivity and expressed interest in linking the Pakistani-American diaspora to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and establishing a sister city or state relationship with Peshawar. The Special Assistant to the CM assured full facilitation for foreign investment and reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to supporting US investments in the region.

