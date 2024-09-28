World News Day: Celebrating truth in journalism

September 28 marks World News Day, a day dedicated to honoring the invaluable work of professional journalists, media outlets, and newsrooms. Recognized as the fourth pillar of democracy, responsible media plays a crucial role in keeping societies informed and holding the powerful accountable.

As Thomas Jefferson aptly stated, “A well-informed citizenry is the best defense against tyranny.” This quote encapsulates the essential role of trustworthy media in any society, emphasizing the need for a reliable source of information.

Theme for 2024: Choose Truth

The theme for World News Day 2024 is “Choose Truth,” a poignant reminder of the core principle of journalism. Designed by Daily Maverick of South Africa, this theme underscores the importance of truth in media. However, in today’s world, distinguishing truth from misinformation has become increasingly challenging.

With the decline of traditional print media, many people now rely on social media for their news. This shift has democratized the dissemination of information, allowing anyone with a device and internet access to share news or opinions. Unfortunately, it also contributes to the spread of misinformation and sensationalism.

Navigating Misinformation

In an age rife with fake news and sensationalism, it is crucial to separate fact from fiction. A significant portion of the population now relies on social media for news; research indicates that 54% of adults in the USA and 77% in Nigeria use these platforms for daily information. Globally, nearly 50% of adults in 40 countries turn to platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook for news, increasing the risk of encountering false information.

The Situation in Pakistan

Pakistan, like many countries, recognizes World News Day, yet faces its own set of challenges. According to Amnesty International, media restrictions in Pakistan are concerning, with Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranking the country 152nd out of 180 in terms of press freedom.

Public perception is often distorted by the sensationalism associated with yellow journalism, which prioritizes attention-grabbing headlines over accuracy. In this environment, journalists and media outlets must prioritize truth to ensure that the public is well-informed about their rights and responsibilities.

It is imperative for journalists to eliminate bias and sensationalism from their work. A commitment to professionalism and truth must be the foundation of every journalist's practice. The choice of truth should not merely be an option but a fundamental obligation in the pursuit of a fair and informed society.