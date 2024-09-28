Zohaib Raza leads Bahawalpur to semifinals in Divisional Tennis Championship

LAHORE - Zohaib Raza of Bahawalpur continues to showcase his dominance, advancing to the semifinals in both the Open Singles and Doubles, as well as the Veteran Doubles categories, at the Bahawalpur Divisional (Inter-Clubs) Lawn Tennis Championship 2024 held at Bahawal Gymkhana, Bahawalpur.

In the upcoming semifinal, Bahawalpur is set to face Khanpur, who also earned a spot after an intense series of matches. Earlier, in the first-round battles, teams from Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Haroonabad, and Bahawalnagar competed fiercely. Khanpur and Bahawalpur emerged victorious in the initial stage, progressing to the quarterfinals, where they overcame a strong challenge from Rahim Yar Khan.

In the Veteran Doubles category, Husnain Zafer Warraich and Malik Umair put up a valiant fight against Zohaib Raza and Prof. Sohail Iqbal but ultimately fell short, securing Zohaib and Prof. Sohail a place in the semifinals. The Men’s Open Doubles also witnessed exciting action as Zohaib Raza teamed up with Bilawal Nadeem to defeat Bahawalnagar’s Asad Saleem and his partner. Meanwhile, Asim Shah Bokhari and Salman Badera of Bahawalpur clinched their spot in the semifinals by overcoming Khanpur’s Bilawal Nadeem and Mohsin in a gripping contest.

Dr. Awais Nizami, Secretary of Bahawal Gymkhana, along with Sports Convener Sardar Aamir Baloch, expressed their commitment to promoting sports at the Gymkhana regularly. Aamir Baloch also revealed plans for an even larger event, as they prepare to host the Punjab Inter-Divisional matches following the success of the divisional championship.