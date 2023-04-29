Share:

BUREWALA-A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an employee of milkshed in Mujahid Colony of Burewala on Friday.

A police spokesperson said that 10-year girl went to a local milkshed in the street to take milk for home where an employee raped her and fled the scene after shutting her in washroom. Hearing the cries and screams of the minor girl, local people gathered at the scene and shifted the girl to hospital where medical report proved that she was raped. The police registered a case against the accused and started raids for his arrest.