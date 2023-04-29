Share:

LAHORE-The 2nd Torsam Khan-Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2023 sponsored by XtremeLabs got underway at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex Karachi.

General Manager of Combaxx Sports, Zubair Macha, graced the opening ceremony as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “The organisation of the squash championship attributed to the past players including Torsam Khan is an exemplary act. Sports and sponsorship go hand in hand, that is why our organization, apart from producing international quality equipment, also lays special emphasis on the patronage of sports to provide ample opportunities for the youth to play and horn their skills to shine into world class players and represent the country in future.

“We can produce world-class players only when players focus on their game through sheer talent and merit to take it to the next level,” he added. Media Advisor Pakistan Olympic Association Asif Azeem, Tournament Referee Naveed Alam and others were also present on the occasion.

On the first day, top seed Zeeshan Zeb beat Ali Ahmed Osmani 3-0, 11/2,11/4,11/2; Saddam beat Varrun Asif 3-0, 11/6,11/5,14/12; Shahyan Ali beat Abdullah Yaqoob 3-0; 11/5,11/1,11/1; Anas Ali Shah beat Cavish Farrukh 3-0, 11/4,11/8,11/7, Abdullah Nawaz beat Tabish Zahid 3-0, 11/1,11/5,11/4, Mutahir Ali beat M Zaman 3-1, 11/4,7/11/6,11/2, Azan Khalil beat Owais Mastoor 3-0, 11/4,11/7,11/7; Mehmood Mehboob beat Abdul Basit 3-0, 11/4,11/8,11/9, M Farhan beat Mudabbir Ahmed 3-0, 11/4,11/3,11/3.

In other matches, Usman Nadeem beat Xavier John 3-0, 11/1,11/9,11/6, M Ahmed beat Bilal Islam 3-2, 11/9,9/11,8/11,12/10,11/5, Talha Saeed beat Fahad Aziz 3-1, 11/6,8/11,11/4,11/7, Anas Khan beat Ch Nasir 3-0, 11/4,11/3,11/5, Hikmat Yar Khan beat Mehrab Khan 3-0, 11/4,11/6,11/4, and second seed Abdul Qadir beat Rohan Amjad 3-0 11/2,11/6,11/4. The women and boy’s U-15 and PSA Satellite will be played today (Saturday) at 10 am at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi.