Chinese President Xi’s “peace call” to Ukraine President Zelenskyy is a fresh catalyst to pave the way for a political settlement in the Ukraine crisis. Along with it has instilled deep motivation in global players to team up to broker a much-needed peace deal instead of taking sides and adding fuel to the fire. It is a well-calculated step proposing a lasting solution for the Ukraine-Russian dispute.

The meaningful telephone call, believed to be the first contact on the phone between both leaders since the Ukraine crisis stemmed, has also set the tone of a “way forward” that fits well with the aspirations of both aggrieved parties. During the talk, the insightful plan of sending special representatives to Ukraine to ensure political settlement left a tangible impression on the civilized world. It radiates a categoric message that China is never going to sit idle but rather is galvanized to play its prolific role to resolve the conflict.

After Xi’s recent peace call, Ukraine President Zelenskyy tweeted saying the call was “long and meaningful.” He later wrote, on the Telegram messaging app, that the hour-long conversation paid particular attention “to the ways of possible cooperation to establish a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine.” He noted that China was Ukraine’s top trading partner before the invasion, and the call serves as a “powerful impetus” for the country’s relations.

President Zelenskyy’s office announced the appointment of Pavlo Riabikin as ambassador to China, a post that has been vacant for two years since the death of Ukraine’s last ambassador to China in 2021. The Ukrainian prime minister also said in the press conference that the call between the leaders of China and Ukraine the day before was productive. He added that it could be a very positive beginning for future relations. The Kremlin also commented on the phone call, saying on Thursday it welcomed any attempt to end the conflict in Ukraine but on Moscow’s terms.

“We are ready to welcome anything that can bring forward the end of the conflict in Ukraine and the achievement of Russia’s goals,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. It is also evident that the US, European Union and even Ukraine have reservations about China’s positioning in its relationship with Russia as they used to cast doubt allegedly that China supports overtly and covertly to Russia. They also accused China of having ideological chemistry with Russia, considering the latter as a partner of the anti-western world. News of the call was also greeted with a cautious welcome in some Western capitals. John Kirby, a White House national security spokesperson, told reporters the phone call was “a good thing,” because “it’s important for President Xi and [Chinese government] officials to avail themselves of the Ukrainian perspective on this illegal and unprovoked invasion by Russia.” But it’s unclear if it can lead to some sort of peace, he said. The European Commission — the European Union’s executive arm — called it “long overdue.”

A Chinese government readout after the call said it will send a special representative “to Ukraine and other countries to have in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.”

Xi’s call is part of China’s perpetual efforts to restore peace between Ukraine and Russia. Recently China showcased its 12-point position paper on the peace plan. 12 points discussed that the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively upheld. They demanded for abandoning the cold war mentality.

“The security of a country should not be pursued at the expense of others. The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs. The legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries must be taken seriously and addressed properly. There is no simple solution to a complex issue. They asked for ceasing hostilities, saying conflict and war benefit no one. All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiraling out of control. They underlined the need for resuming peace talks. They said that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis. They pressed for resolving the humanitarian crisis and called for protecting civilians and prisoners of war (POWs). On the issue of keeping nuclear power plants safe, 12-points oppose armed attacks against nuclear power plants or other peaceful nuclear facilities and call on all parties to comply with international law including the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS) and resolutely avoid man-made nuclear accidents.

They appealed to reducing strategic risks. Nuclear weapons must not be used, and nuclear wars must not be fought, they added. Demanding for facilitating grain exports. 12-point asked for stopping unilateral sanctions. Unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure cannot solve the issue; they only create new problems. China opposes unilateral sanctions unauthorized by the UN Security Council. They also sought to keep industrial and supply chains stable and promote post-conflict reconstruction.