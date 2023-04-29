Share:

The national team’s captain Babar Azam has scored the fastest 12,000 international runs.

The national team captain crossed this milestone by scoring 49 runs off 46 balls against New Zealand in Rawalpindi, becoming the 8th Pakistani batter to achieve this honour.

Captain Babar Azam is currently ranked second among Asian batters in terms of scoring 12,000 runs after Indian batsman Virat Kohli.

Yesterday, Pakistan inflicted a five-wicket defeat on New Zealand in the first of five ODI match series under the leadership of Babar Azam and also crossed the milestone of 500 victories in ODIs, making the national team the third team in the world to achieve this honour.

Previously, the record for achieving 500 victories was held by Australia and India.