A delegation of the Awami National Party (ANP) on Saturday invited Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq to an all-parties conference (APC) scheduled to be held on May 3.

The ANP delegation, comprising the party’s central spokesperson Zahid Khan and Mian Iftikhar Hussain, called on Mr Haq to convey the message.

Mr Iftikhar said it was the need of the hour for all parties to sit together. “Intolerance will only result in more problems and troubles for the country,” he added.