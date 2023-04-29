Share:

LONDON - The chairman of Britain’s BBC on Friday resigned following a report that found he breached the government’s code for public appointments over a loan. Richard Sharp was recommended for the job in fall 2020 because he assisted – to a “very limited extent” – then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson secure a loan, according to the re­port by barrister Adam Heppinstall. Sharp was investigated over his ap­pointment to the iconic broadcast­er’s helm, when he was reported to have helped facilitate an £800,000 ($995,000) loan guarantee for John­son, weeks before he was appointed the BBC chair by Johnson. The re­port also told how Sharp commu­nicated to Johnson that he wanted to apply for the BBC chairman role in November 2020 but that Sharp would not be independent of the prime minister if he was appointed. “I’ve always maintained the breach was inadvertent and not material, which the facts he lays out substan­tiate,” said Sharp in a televised state­ment following the report. “Never­theless, I have decided that it is right to prioritize the interests of the BBC.