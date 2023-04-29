Share:

District Election Commissioner (DEC) Irfan Kausar on Saturday sought an inquiry of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

In a letter written to the ECP secretary, the DEC also sought a complete record of the assets owned by the CEC and his elder son. The letter also sought details of CEC’s assets before and after Mr Raja became the election chief.

On the other hand, Mr Kausar demanded details of the minutes of the DDWP meetings held in 2022 and 2023 and funds released to the PWD. The applicant also demanded details of the seniority list of the ECP officers from grades 17 to 21. He gave May 5 as the deadline.