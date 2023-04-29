Share:

KARACHI-Consul General (CG) of China, Yang Yundong called on Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput at the Sindh Secretariat here on Friday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including promoting bilateral relations were discussed, said a statement. Sindh Chief Secretary assured the Chinese CG of the support of the provincial government and said that the Sindh government and the people of Sindh value brotherly relations with China.

He added that there were very good investment opportunities for Chinese companies and businessmen in the energy and agriculture sectors in Sindh province. Dr. Mohammad Sohail Rajput said that he appreciated the cooperation of the Chinese government during the floods.

During the meeting, it was agreed to work on the agriculture and technology sectors in Sindh. At the end, Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong thanked the provincial government for its support and cooperation. The Chief Secretary presented Sindhi cap and Ajrak to the Chinese Consul General.