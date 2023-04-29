Share:

Environmental issues have been caused by the use of crushing tools by a mafia in Skardu. The city is involved in crushing stones and preparing sand, and there are several parties engaged at the rear of Skardu bazaar. This has led to the emission of dust into the air. Skardu, which was once a clean city with a shining blue sky and a dust-free environment, has become a victim of the crushing mafia. The crushing of stones has polluted the atmosphere, and it is necessary to shift such crushing activities out of the city. I request the CM and CS to take immediate steps to stop the work at the site and halt the polluting engines. The environment protection agencies should take action to ensure a clean environment for the residents of Skardu.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Skardu.